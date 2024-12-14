Russia imposes sanctions on harming European airlines

(MENAFN) European are facing significant challenges with longer flight times and higher operational costs for routes to Asia, a consequence of the closure of Russian airspace in response to Western sanctions. According to Politico Europe, the sanctions imposed on Russia following the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in 2022 led to Russia banning flights from "unfriendly nations," including EU carriers. This has forced European airlines to reroute their flights, leading to increased fuel consumption and higher travel expenses.



Willie Walsh, Director General of the International Air Association (IATA), criticized the situation, arguing that the closure of Russian airspace has no basis in safety or security but is purely a political response. He stated that European carriers have become "victims of politics" due to the tit-for-tat sanctions. Airlines such as Lufthansa, British Airways, and Poland's LOT have been forced to suspend some routes between Europe and Asia as a result.



In contrast, Chinese and other non-European carriers have expanded their direct flight options between the two continents, unaffected by the sanctions. Aletta von Massenbach, CEO of Berlin Airport, pointed out that Chinese airlines have a competitive edge, as they can fly more direct routes between Europe and Asia, while European carriers face detours.



Research by the German Aerospace Center indicates that the sanctions have not only extended travel times but also driven up operational costs, leading to a rise in airfares. For example, Finnair's Helsinki-Beijing flight now takes almost four extra hours due to rerouted paths.



Royal Dutch Airlines (KLM) CEO Marjan Rintel has suggested that the EU should implement financial measures to address the competitive disadvantage faced by European carriers. However, the European Commission's promise to study the issue has yet to yield any concrete solutions, and industry leaders remain skeptical that meaningful action will be taken.



Chinese airlines have been expanding their presence in the European market, with China Eastern Airlines increasing its routes and Air China exceeding its pre-pandemic capacity. This shift has contributed to a growing market share for Chinese carriers on Asia-Europe routes.



Walsh expressed hope that a resolution to the Ukraine conflict could lead to the reopening of Russian airspace and a return to a more normal flying environment, though he acknowledged that such an outcome may be optimistic.



