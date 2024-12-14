Israeli Occupation Air Strike Kills One Person In South Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Dec 14 (KUNA) -- An air raid carried out by the Israeli on Saturday killed one person on a road near the southern town of Nabatiya, the official National News Agency (NNA) reported.

Elsewhere, the occupation forces have retained occupation of 3-5 km deep enclave in the border regions, blew up properties in the village of Kfar Kila, the NAA reported without revealing further details.

The occupation forces have been blowing up Lebanese properties and houses in the border region since Beirut and Tel Aviv reached a cease-fire agreement in late November.

The occupation troops are scheduled to withdraw gradually from the Lebanese territories to give space for regulars of the Lebanese Army, according to the truce understanding.

Moreover, the occupation forces earlier today machine gunned locations in the border town of Mais Al-Jabal, much of which had been reduced to heaps of rubble due to heavy aggression.

In Al-Khiam, where the Lebanese regulars were deployed over the past hours after the Israelis' retreat, the troops unblocked roads and alleyways to facilitate return of the town residents, who had fled to safer areas during the recent hostilities.

In the coastal Tyre region, the regulars safely blew up missiles and cluster bombs that did not go off in the recent attacks.

The truce had gone into effect on November 27, following wide scale fighting that had broken up in September. (end)

ayb









MENAFN14122024000071011013ID1108992756