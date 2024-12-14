Finance Forum In Nakhchivan To Celebrate 100Th Anniversary And Discuss Key Economic Issues
12/14/2024 7:09:11 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On December 18, the "Finance Forum" dedicated to the 100th
anniversary of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic will take place
in Nakhchivan city, Azernews reports, citing the
Ministry of Finance of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.
The forum aims to educate and raise awareness about key aspects
of harmonizing accounting with international standards and
improving tax relations.
The event will feature participation from leaders of several
central executive bodies of Azerbaijan, government representatives
of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, heads of all central
executive bodies within the region, financial and accounting
officers, as well as business leaders and other specialists.
