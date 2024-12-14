عربي


Finance Forum In Nakhchivan To Celebrate 100Th Anniversary And Discuss Key Economic Issues

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On December 18, the "Finance Forum" dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic will take place in Nakhchivan city, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Finance of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

The forum aims to educate and raise awareness about key aspects of harmonizing accounting with international standards and improving tax relations.

The event will feature participation from leaders of several central executive bodies of Azerbaijan, government representatives of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, heads of all central executive bodies within the region, financial and accounting officers, as well as business leaders and other specialists.

