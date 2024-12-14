(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil set a new benchmark in electricity generation expansion in 2024. The country added 10,321 MW to its installed capacity, surpassing the previous record of 10,316 MW set in 2023. This milestone highlights Brazil's commitment to growth and sustainability.



The National Electric Energy Agency (ANEEL) announced this achievement on December 13, 2024. The record was reached with the commercial operation of seven generating units at the Serra do Assuruá 13 wind in Bahia. This development showcases Brazil's progress in harnessing its natural resources for energy production.



Renewable energy sources dominated the expansion, accounting for 91% of the new installed capacity. Solar photovoltaic and wind power were the main contributors, adding 9,399.57 MW to the grid. This shift towards clean energy aligns with global efforts to combat climate change and reduce carbon emissions.







Throughout the year, 283 new power plants were implemented across the country. The breakdown of these installations reflects Brazil's diverse energy portfolio. Solar photovoltaic led with 139 plants, adding 5,354.17 MW. Wind power followed closely with 115 plants, contributing 4,045.40 MW.



Thermal power plants also played a role in the expansion, with 20 new facilities adding 869.70 MW. Hydroelectric power saw modest growth, with seven small hydroelectric plants and two hydroelectric generating stations contributing 52.10 MW combined.

Brazil Achieves Record Energy Expansion in 2024

This record-breaking expansion demonstrates Brazil's potential to lead Latin America in renewable energy adoption. The country's vast solar and wind resources position it favorably for continued growth in clean energy production. This transition not only addresses environmental concerns but also promotes energy independence and economic development.



Brazil's achievement in 2024 sets a positive precedent for future energy initiatives. It showcases the country's ability to balance economic growth with environmental responsibility. As the world moves towards cleaner energy solutions, Brazil's progress serves as an example for other nations seeking to enhance their energy infrastructure sustainably.

