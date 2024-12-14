Mexico’S Fiscal Discipline Secures S&P’S Stable Outlook

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) S&P Global Ratings has reaffirmed Mexico's sovereign credit ratings, showcasing the nation's economic strength. The agency kept Mexico's long-term foreign currency rating at BBB and local currency at BBB+. This decision reflects the government's solid fiscal management and debt control as per the 2025 budget .



The stable outlook stems from Mexico's prudent monetary policy and low fiscal deficits. These factors play a crucial role in stabilizing public finances and maintaining a robust external position. Mexico's ability to navigate economic challenges has not gone unnoticed by international observers.



Mexico's democratic system has fostered political stability over two decades. Regular government transitions and cautious economic policies have built a strong foundation for growth. This environment has bolstered investor confidence and economic resilience.







S&P expects pragmatic handling of potential disputes between Mexico and the United States. This approach is likely to preserve the deep economic ties between the two nations. The U.S.-Mexico relationship remains a key factor in Mexico's economic outlook.



Under President Claudia Sheinbaum's leadership, economic and social policies are expected to maintain continuity. Sheinbaum took office in October, inheriting an economy that grew 3.3% in 2023. This growth rate cements Mexico's position as Latin America's second-largest economy.



Mexico has maintained investment grade ratings from eight agencies in 2024. This consistent performance ensures favorable access to both domestic and international markets. Such access is vital for ongoing economic development and financial stability.



The country's commitment to fiscal discipline amid global uncertainties has earned recognition from international financial institutions. This acknowledgment is crucial for attracting foreign investment and fostering economic growth. As Mexico moves forward, its economic policies will shape its future trajectory in the global market.



