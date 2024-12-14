Karmod ships 220,000-liter water tanks to Iraq

(MENAFN) On Friday, Turkish manufacturer Karmod announced that it had exported stainless steel water storage tanks with a combined capacity of 220,000 liters to Iraq. The shipment consisted of 22 stainless steel tanks, each holding 10,000 liters, which were sent to Baghdad, the capital of Iraq.



Talay Ozturk, the General Manager of Karmod’s Plastics Group, commented on the development, stating, “We are witnessing the positive effects of Turkey’s strengthened political relations with both Iraq’s central government and the regional administration on our exports.”



Although Iraq is geographically close to Turkey, Ozturk pointed out that Karmod had not previously experienced significant export volumes to the country. However, this trend has changed recently.



Ozturk further explained, “Over the past two months, we have successfully exported stainless chrome steel water tanks, as well as polyethylene and polyester water storage tanks to Iraq.”



He also revealed that Karmod’s total exports to Iraq in the last two months included water storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of 835 tons. “The demand for drinking and utility water storage solutions from Iraq continues to grow significantly,” he added.

