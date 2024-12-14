Flydubai Wins Two Awards At The Aviation Innovation Awards 2024

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) The Dubai-based carrier was recognised at the 9th edition of the Innovation Awards for its“Exceptional Products and Services Innovation” in the Airline category and its“Innovative Collaborations and Partnerships” in the Air Cargo and Logistics category

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 13 December 2024:

flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, received awards in two categories at the annual Aviation Innovation Awards. The carrier was recognised for its“Exceptional Products and Services Innovation” in the Airline Industry category while its cargo division was awarded for its“Innovative Collaborations and Partnerships” in the Air Cargo and Logistics category.

The Aviation Innovation Awards is part of the Aviation Annual Gala Evening 2024 programme. The awards highlight exceptional aviation innovations in technology, sustainability, operations, product development, services, engineering and leadership.

In October 2024, the carrier officially launched its new dedicated Business Class check-in area at Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB), which offers its Business Class passengers a smooth check-in process with personalised Meet and Assist and Fast Track services.

Earlier this year, flydubai also received a Four-Star Major Airline rating by APEX for the second time in a row.

Since the start of 2024, flydubai Cargo has continued to enhance its cargo capabilities through its partnerships which include Accelya.

Launched in 2012, flydubai Cargo has a global operation that spans more than 150 destinations in 53 countries, offering the reliability and convenience of high-frequency services from Dubai. Shipments can be transferred from one flydubai Cargo flight to another in as little as one hour from arriving in Dubai.