Russian Delegation Engages With Students At Marwah Studios On Smart Civilization And BRICS

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: Marwah Studios recently hosted an esteemed delegation from the Russian State University for the Humanities, comprising Marine VosKANYAN, Director of the“Smart Civilization” Institute and Analyst of the“Knowledge Hub” Center; Alexander DASHICHEV, Head of Research and Analytics at the“Knowledge Hub” Center; and Ludmila PECHISHCHEVA, Associate Professor in the Department of Foreign Regional Studies and Foreign Policy. The delegation conducted an insightful interaction with the students of AAFT.



The session focused on the concept of“Smart Civilization” and how to create a better society, with a special emphasis on BRICS nations. BRICS, an intergovernmental organization that now includes nine countries-Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates-was originally established to promote investment opportunities and has grown to become a significant platform for international collaboration.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Chair of the Indo-Russia Film and Cultural Forum, expressed his gratitude to the Russian delegation for sharing their expertise and perspectives.“The dialogue provided an excellent opportunity for our students to understand global frameworks and strategies for fostering societal advancements, particularly in the BRICS context,” said Dr. Marwah.



This collaboration underscores the commitment of Marwah Studios and AAFT to foster international educational and cultural exchanges, empowering students to contribute meaningfully to global development initiatives.



Later Dr Sandeep Marwah honoured the dignitaries with membership of Indo Russia Film and Cultural Forum of ICMEI.



