Coaching Fad In Kashmir: Balancing Aspirations And Anxieties

By Dr. Masoon A. Beig

The coaching craze in Kashmir has become a defining feature of the region's educational landscape, symbolizing a unique and multifaceted tragedy. Over the past two decades, coaching centres have proliferated in urban and semi-urban areas, emerging as key players in shaping students' futures. This phenomenon is fuelled by the high stakes associated with competitive exams for fields such as medicine, engineering, and administrative services, which are often perceived as the most viable paths to upward social mobility. Parents, driven by societal pressures and aspirations for their children, willingly invest significant financial resources into these institutions, often at the cost of their own financial stability. For middle- and lower-income families, this means making extraordinary sacrifices, such as selling ancestral land, depleting savings, or taking loans, to afford the steep fees charged by these centres. The situation highlights not only the commercialization of education but also the emotional and financial toll it exacts on families striving to secure better futures for their children.

The rise of coaching centres has fundamentally altered the educational dynamics of the region, with many institutions prioritizing profit over quality education. While they promise academic excellence and success in competitive exams, the reality often falls short of expectations. Overcrowded classrooms, inadequate infrastructure, and an overemphasis on rote learning characterize many of these centres. The lack of personalized attention and mentorship leaves students grappling with the pressures of high expectations, which, when unmet, can lead to feelings of failure and inadequacy. This has created a parallel education system where traditional schools are increasingly side lined, their role diminished in the eyes of both students and parents. Many students prioritize coaching centre attendance over regular school classes, eroding the foundational purpose of schools in providing a well-rounded education and fostering holistic development.

The psychological toll of this craze is immense, particularly on students, who are often subjected to relentless academic pressure. Long hours at coaching centres, combined with regular school responsibilities and the weight of familial expectations, leave little time for relaxation, recreation, or personal interests. This lifestyle fosters a culture of burnout, where anxiety, stress, and depression are common. The fear of failure and the societal stigma attached to it exacerbate these issues, pushing some students to the brink of mental health crises. In extreme cases, this relentless pressure has resulted in self-harm or suicidal tendencies, underscoring the tragic dimensions of this educational rat race.

The normalization of the coaching craze is perhaps its most troubling aspect. In Kashmir, the pursuit of coaching is seen not as an option but as a necessity, creating a culture where alternative career paths or approaches to education are rarely explored or valued. This single-minded focus on specific careers, particularly in the fields of medicine and engineering, stifles creativity, critical thinking, and individuality. The emphasis on academic success above all else leaves little room for fostering talents in arts, humanities, or entrepreneurship, perpetuating a narrowly defined vision of success. Furthermore, the coaching industry has deepened educational inequalities. Affluent families can afford premier coaching centers, gaining an advantage in the competitive race, while students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds struggle with limited resources, creating a widening gap in opportunities and outcomes.

Addressing this multifaceted issue requires a collective effort from all stakeholders-policymakers, educators, parents, and society at large. The government must implement stringent regulations to oversee the functioning of coaching centres, ensuring they adhere to standards regarding infrastructure, class size, and teacher qualifications. Simultaneously, strengthening the traditional school system is essential to restore its significance in the education process. Schools must be equipped with adequate resources, well-trained teachers, and modern pedagogical approaches that can rival the appeal of coaching centres. Career counselling programs should be introduced at the school level to guide students in exploring diverse career options beyond the conventional choices of medicine and engineering.

Equally important is the role of parents, who must be made aware of the dangers of overburdening their children and the importance of balancing academic aspirations with emotional well-being. Mental health support systems, including counsellors and psychologists, should be integrated into educational institutions to help students cope with stress and develop resilience. Finally, society as a whole must work to redefine the meaning of success, encouraging a broader appreciation for diverse talents and careers.

The coaching craze in Kashmir, though a symbol of aspirations and ambition, reflects deep-seated systemic flaws and societal pressures that demand urgent attention. Without a concerted effort to address its underlying issues, this craze risks perpetuating a cycle of stress, inequality, and a myopic focus on academic achievement at the expense of students' holistic development and well-being. By fostering a balanced and inclusive approach to education, Kashmir can transform this tragedy into an opportunity for a more equitable and sustainable future.

Views expressed in the article are the author's own and do not necessarily represent the editorial stance of Kashmir Observer. The author teaches Geography at GDC Kilam