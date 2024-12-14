Allu Arjun's First Reaction After Release From Hyderabad Jail, 'Will Continue To...' Watch Video

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pushpa 2 Allu Arjun who walked out of Hyderabad Central jail today morning expressed gratitude to fans for their support. The was arrested in connection with a tragic incident that occurred during the premiere of his movie 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' at the Sandhya Theatre on December 4, however, he was later granted interim bail by the Telangana High Court.

While speaking to reporters, the actor said,“I thank everyone for the love and support. I want to thank all my fans. There is nothing to worry about. I am fine. I am a law-abiding citizen and will cooperate.”

He again extended condolences to the family and said,“It was an unfortunate incident. We went to watch a movie and due to an unfortunate accident, there's been a loss of a person. We are always very sorry for what happened. It was purely out of my personal control.”

Speaking on the incident at Sandhya theatre, he added,“I have been going to (Sandhya theatre) to watch my films for the last 20 years and have been there not just for my films and also my uncle's films. I have been there more than 30 times in my life and never something like this has happened. It is purely purely unfortunate.”

He again reiterated his support for the family and said,“I will be there for the family to support them in whatever way I can. We can never cover the loss of a person but in whatever possible way, we will be there for the family.”

The actor was initially sent to 14 days of judicial custody by a lower court in Telangana, following the tragic incident. His legal team then challenged the ruling in the Telangana High Court, which granted the actor interim bail. The actor was granted bail after furnishing a personal bond of ₹50,000.

