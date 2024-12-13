NFM Family Of Lenders Named A Top Workplace By The Baltimore Sun For 13Th Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The NFM Family of Lenders is proud to announce that it has been recognized as a Top Workplace by The Baltimore Sun for the 13th consecutive year.

Linthicum, MD, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The NFM Family of Lenders is proud to announce that it has been recognized as a Top Workplace by The Baltimore Sun for the 13th consecutive year. This prestigious award is a testament to the company's unwavering commitment to fostering a positive and empowering work environment.

"We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition for the 13th year in a row," said President and COO Bob Tyson. "This award reflects our dedication to creating a workplace where our employees feel valued and supported. We believe that when our team thrives, so does our ability to serve our clients with excellence."

The Top Workplace award is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by Energage LLC, a leading employee engagement technology partner. This confidential survey measures various aspects of the employee experience, including feelings of respect, support, growth opportunities, and empowerment to execute their roles effectively.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

This recognition underscores the NFM Family of Lenders' dedication to its employees and its mission to provide exceptional service to its clients. The NFM Family of Lenders remains committed to maintaining a culture that prioritizes employee satisfaction and engagement, ensuring that every team member feels an integral part of the company's success.

For more information about the NFM Family of Lenders and career opportunities, please visit nfmlending.com/careers.

About The NFM Family of Lenders

NFM Lending is a mortgage lending company currently licensed in 49 states and Washington, D.C. The company was founded in Baltimore, Maryland in 1998. NFM Lending and its family of companies include Main Street Home Loans, BluPrint Home Loans, Elevate Home Loans, and Element Home Loans. They attribute their success in the mortgage industry to their steadfast commitment to customers and the community. For more information about NFM Lending, visit , like our Facebook page , or follow us on Instagram .

Company Contact:

Gene DiPaula ...