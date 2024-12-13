Iran And Turkmenistan Discussed Expanding Oil, Gas Sector Cooperation
At a meeting in Ashgabat between the President of Turkmenistan
Serdar Berdimuhamedov, Iranian energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi, and
Chairman of the Central bank Mohammad Reza Farzin, the
possibilities of expanding bilateral cooperation between the two
countries in the oil and gas sector, as well as diversifying energy
supplies to global markets, were discussed,
The meeting highlighted the opportunity for both parties to
further deepen their dialogue in the oil and gas sector. The
importance of regular exchanges of views on identifying and
applying new forms and methods of collaboration in this area was
emphasized. It was also noted that trade and economic cooperation
is a key priority in the bilateral relations between the countries
and plays a significant role in Turkmenistan's foreign trade
turnover.
Additionally, the two nations have established a multi-faceted
and effective partnership in various sectors, including political,
diplomatic, financial, economic, energy, agriculture, transport,
cultural, and humanitarian fields.
As a result of the meeting, Iran and Turkmenistan signed four
joint documents on cooperation, further solidifying their
collaborative efforts.
In related news, Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad announced
on December 5 that Iran is in negotiations with both Turkmenistan
and Azerbaijan regarding a gas swap agreement, which would enhance
regional energy cooperation and facilitate the efficient
distribution of natural gas between the three nations.
This growing partnership between Iran and Turkmenistan reflects
the evolving energy dynamics in the region and underscores the
strategic importance of Central Asia in global energy markets. With
the signing of additional agreements and the continued development
of bilateral cooperation, the two countries are poised to play a
central role in shaping the future of regional energy security.
