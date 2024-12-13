Qatar, US Jointly Call For Maintaining Syria's Unity

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Dec 13 (KUNA) -- Qatar and the United States of American on Friday jointly called for ensuring Syrian unity and securing peaceful transfer of power in an inclusive process.

The Qatari Foreign said in a statement that the common stand was manifested during a meeting that grouped the country's prime and foreign minister, Mohammad bin Abdulrahman, and the visiting US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

The two sides during the meeting explored the strategic relationship between Doha and Washington and means of cementing these bonds, the ministry statement added. They also discussed conditions in Gaza and the rest of the occupied Palestinians territories, developments in Syria and other issues of joint interest.

They emphasized the necessity to ensure Syria's unity, act for peaceful transfer of powers through an inclusive political process on the basis of the UN Security Council Resolution 2254, in addition to boostng efforts to safeguard civilians and combat terrorism.

Sullivan's current visit to Qatar has coincided with a regional whirlwind by the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken whose latest stop was in Baghdad today.

The US officials have embarked on the regional missions in the aftermath of the downfall of the Baath regime in Syria. (end)

