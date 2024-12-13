China Calls For Political Settlement For The Middle East Crises

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, Dec 13 (KUNA) -- China has expressed deep concerns over rising tensions in the Middle East, calling for an immediate ceasefire to address the humanitarian crisis on Friday.

Chinese Foreign Wang Yi made this statement during a press with Egyptian Foreign Minister Abdel Aati in Beijing.

Wang emphasized the importance of a and meaningful dialogue, urging the UN Security Council to maintain regional peace while considering local interests.

He highlighted the need to adhere to international humanitarian law and improve conditions in the region to prevent further suffering and refugee crises, particularly in Syria.

Wang also pointed to historical injustices stemming from geopolitical struggles and stressed the importance of regional reconciliation, especially following recent diplomatic efforts between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

He cautioned against neglecting the Palestinian issue and internal divisions in Syria, which threaten sustainable security.

In conclusion, Wang expressed hope for Middle Eastern countries to move beyond historical grievances toward comprehensive peace and development, reaffirming China's commitment to being a reliable partner in promoting stability and unity. (end)

