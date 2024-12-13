Al Qahtani Shines As Second Edition Of Al Shaqab League Kicks Off

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The second edition of the Al Shaqab League kicked off to a thrilling start at the renowned Longines Indoor Arena in Al Shaqab today, showcasing exciting equestrian competition. Following the success of its inaugural edition, the League continues to nurture young talent and promote excellence in horsemanship, offering aspiring riders under 25 a dynamic and competitive to display their skills.

In the feature class – Youth Champions 125 cm – Qatari rider Faris Saad Al Qahtani riding his trusted horse Hidiene, took the top spot as the pair combined to clock impressive times of 30.71 and 31.10 seconds.

Saudi's Khaled Al Hady followed closely, riding Doremi Du Flot Z to times of 32.80 and 33.74 seconds, earning him a well-deserved second place. Qatar's Ibrahim Yousef Al Mahmoud astride Hero claimed third place after registering times of 32.71 and 34.89 seconds.



In the Future Champions 105cm class, Mohammed Faisal Al Marri claimed first place with his mare Dusty in 25.08 seconds. Abdullah bin Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani starred by securing both second and third places with two different horses. He came second with Cassandra 352 in 27.37 second and in third place with Goteborg Handyman in 27.46 seconds.

In the Introductory Class – Optimum Time – 80 cm, Abdulla Ahmad Al Musafri triumphed with his gelding Ready To Rock And Roll, completing the course in 52.55 seconds. Abdulrahman Khalid Al Thani, riding Evidence Du, finished second in 52.87 seconds, followed by Rashid Abdulaziz Al Torki, who placed third with Faradiba in 51.11 seconds.

Khalid Sanad Al Nuaimi, Director of the Al Shaqab League, praised the strong start to the second edition of the Championship. He said: "We witnessed remarkable performances in the opening round of this season, building on the great success of the inaugural edition. Last year's championship introduced a unique concept, and this season, we have focused on early preparations and incorporating innovative ideas, including team competitions that attracted significant interest and elevated the level of competition.”

Al Nuaimi added:“We also organised summer and international training camps in Europe to enhance the riders' skills, which positively impacted the championship's strong start. Increasing the number of rounds this season will further contribute to developing riders' abilities, which is our main objective. Many surprises are in store for the riders throughout the season."

Al Nuaimi also highlighted Al Shaqab's significant role in advancing equestrianism in Qatar, stating: "At Al Shaqab, we aim to elevate the level of riders. The growing emphasis on equestrian sports in recent years has led to the discovery of many talents. We continuously collaborate with the Equestrian Federation and other international organizations to support riders and help them reach the highest standards in the sport."

Today, four more exciting competitions will take place. The day will kick off with Introductory Class 2 – Optimum Time 60 cm at 1:00 PM, followed by the Amateur Class – Optimum Time 90 cm at 3:05 PM. The Junior Champions 115 cm class will start at 5:05 PM, and the day will conclude with the Al Shaqab Champions 130 cm at 6:30 PM. This final competition of the day will offer a total prize pool of QR70,000.

For the 2024-2025 season, the league has introduced a Team Competition, featuring a unique Team Competition Draw. Each team will be named after legendary Al Shaqab Champion Horses, including iconic stallions such as Marwan, Al Adeed, Gazal, Wadi, Farhoud, Kahil, Hariry, Afreen, Siwar and Shahalel. This exciting addition honours Al Shaqab's rich legacy while fostering unity and pride among competitors.

In addition to the competitions, the Al Shaqab League is also hosting the Hayakum Festival, offering a wide range of fun activities for children and families, along with an assortment of food and beverage options from local cafes and restaurants.