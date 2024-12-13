New Stocks To Watch In Water And Beverage

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a global news source and expert investing resource, announces today's roundup of to watch in the water and beverage sectors.

The newest water companies deal in wastewater treatment, water and water beverages.

The latest beverage companies provide alcoholic and non-alcoholic brands, and provide digital marketing, sales and distribution, respectively.

New stocks added today: 374Water Inc. (Nasdaq:SCWO), Life Water Bhd, (5328), Enviro Infra Engineers (EIEL), Cox ABG Group SA (COXG), Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG), Innovation Beverage Group Limited (Nasdaq:IBG), CIMG Inc. (NASDAQ: IMG)

New Stocks Added to the Water Directories :

374Water Inc. (Nasdaq:SCWO ) is a global cleantech company providing innovative solutions addressing wastewater treatment and waste management issues within the municipal, federal and industrial markets. 374Water's AirSCWO technology is designed to efficiently destroy and mineralize a broad spectrum of organic non-hazardous and hazardous organic wastes producing safe dischargeable water streams, safe mineral effluent, safe vent gas, and recoverable heat energy. 374Water's AirSCWO technology has the potential to assist its customers to meet discharge requirements, reduce or eliminate disposal costs, remove bottlenecks, and reduce litigation and other risks. 374Water continues to be a leader in innovative waste treatment solutions, dedicated to creating a greener future and eradicating harmful pollutants.

Life Water Bhd , (5328 ) After years of constant improvement, Life Water Industries Sdn. Bhd. has now become a prominent figure in the beverage manufacturing industry in Sabah. The company has always believed and persist with idea of "Making Quality Beverages Affordable for Everyone". Life Water Berhad, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells drinking water, carbonated drinks, and other drinks in Malaysia. It also manufactures and sells plastic bottles, preforms, caps, and related products. In addition, it offers transportation services.

Enviro Infra Engineers (EIEL ) engages in the design, construction, operation, and maintenance of water and wastewater treatment plants (WWTPs) and water supply scheme projects (WSSPs) for government authorities and bodies in India. Its WWTPs includes sewage treatment plants with sewage network schemes and common effluent treatment plants; and WSSPs includes water treatment plants with pumping stations and laying of pipelines for water supply. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Delhi, India.

Cox ABG Group SA (COXG ) is a Spain based company primarily engaged in the electric utilities industry. The Company's main activities are developing, planning, marketing, establishing and/or operating projects, photovoltaic systems, wind or water generators and all types of equipment, systems and generation elements of all kinds. Cox Abg Group completed projects in countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, Saudi Arabia and Ghana. COX WATER Cox Water leads with advanced technologies in desalination and water treatment, managing 10% of the world's installed capacity and facing this critical challenge. Full water cycle: Desalination, Potabilization, Water waste & treatment, Industrial water, Water infrastuctures, Irrigation, Development boost

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG ) delivers safe, clean, reliable services that improve quality of life for individuals, families, and entire communities. With a focus on water, wastewater, and natural gas, Essential is committed to sustainable growth, operational excellence, a superior customer experience, and premier employer status. We are advocates for the communities we serve and are dedicated stewards of natural lands, protecting more than 7,600 acres of forests and other habitats throughout our footprint. Operating as the Aqua and Peoples brands, Essential serves approximately 5.5 million people across nine states. Essential is one of the most significant publicly traded water, wastewater service, and natural gas providers in the U.S.

New Stocks Added to the Beverage Directories :

Innovation Beverage Group Limited (Nasdaq:IBG ) is a developer, manufacturer, marketer, exporter, and retailer of a growing beverage portfolio of 60 formulations across 13 alcoholic and non-alcoholic brands for which it owns exclusive manufacturing rights. Focused on premium and super premium brands and market categories where it can disrupt age-old brands, IBG's brands include Australian Bitters, BITTERTALES, Drummerboy Spirits, Twisted Shaker, and more. IBG's most successful brand to date is Australian Bitters, which disrupted a 200-year-old market leader, giving the Company a market-dominating position in several territories including a partnership in Australia with Coca-Cola Europacific Partners. Established in 2018, IBG's headquarters, distillery, innovation, and manufacturing facility are located in Sydney, Australia with a U.S. sales office is located in New Jersey.

CIMG Inc. (NASDAQ: IMG ) is a digital marketing, sales and distribution company for various consumer products with focuses on food and beverages. Dedicated to reshaping the digital marketing and distribution with technological applications, the Company endeavors to create greater commercial value for its business partners and therefore enhance its own enterprise value and shareholders' value of their stake in the Company. The Company has a professional branding and marketing management system, which can quickly help partnering enterprises achieve their connection, management, and operation of marketing channels globally.

