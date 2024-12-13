Cannexpo 2025: Igniting The Cannabis Lifestyle In Toronto

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Get ready to elevate your cannabis experience at CannExpo 2025, Toronto's Cannabis Lifestyle Show, blazing into the Queen Elizabeth Building at Place on March 21-22, 2025. This two-day event is set to bring together cannabis enthusiasts, curious newcomers, and professionals for an unforgettable celebration of all things cannabis.

CannExpo is excited to announce the Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS) is rolling out seven access grants for CannExpo 2025. These grants are designed to amplify the voices and boost the presence of Black, Indigenous, people of colour, and women-owned Licensed Retailer and Licensed Producer brands. The diverse blend of cultures, experiences, and perspectives within the cannabis industry will be on full display, creating a rich and inclusive atmosphere that reflects the multifaceted nature of the community.

CannExpo 2025 will transform the Queen Elizabeth Building into a vibrant cannabis playground. Attendees can expect to find an eclectic mix of exhibitors, from cutting-edge growers and innovative product developers to trendsetting accessory makers and wellness experts. It's a one-stop-shop for discovering the latest and greatest in the world of cannabis.

The main stage, hosted by the dynamic duo known as The Disciplined Stoners, will be buzzing with engaging panels, discussions on hot topics, and the not-to-be-missed joint rolling competition partnered with ZigZag. Prepare to be amazed by the skills on display and maybe pick up a few tricks yourself.

Zones to Explore and Experience



Apothecare Wellness Zone: Dive into the healing potential of cannabis with on-site consultations, blending the best of cannabis therapeutics and conventional medicine.

Art Zone: Immerse yourself in cannabis-inspired art and get creative by crafting a joint sculpture with the talented Cody VanGogh.

B2B Section: A new addition where industry insiders can connect and discover the latest innovations in retail products and services.

Consumption Zone: The Consumption Zone is back and better than ever! This lively area will be buzzing with entertainment, offering attendees a chill space to kick back, relax, and enjoy their favorite cannabis products. It's the perfect spot to experience the social side of cannabis culture, make new friends, and soak in the vibrant atmosphere of CannExpo. Influencer Zone: Meet with cannabis influencers and media personalities in this bustling media lounge.



For just $20.00, you can be part of this epic cannabis celebration. Tickets will be available soon on EventBrite, so keep your eyes peeled and your rolling papers ready.

CannExpo 2025 is more than just an event; it's a celebration of cannabis. Join us in Toronto as we continue to break down barriers, challenge stereotypes, and celebrate the diverse, vibrant world of cannabis culture. Whether you're a seasoned enthusiast or canna-curious, CannExpo 2025 promises an experience that will expand your horizons and ignite your passion for the plant.

