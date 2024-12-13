Qatar Condemns Heinous Massacre In Al Nuseirat Camp In Gaza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar condemned in the strongest terms the heinous massacre committed by the Israeli in the Al Nuseirat Camp in the Gaza Strip, which resulted in dozens of martyrs and wounded.

The of Foreign Affairs stressed, in a statement Friday, the urgent need for urgent international action to provide protection for the brotherly Palestinian people in light of the brutal and repeated crimes of the occupation against them.

It also underlined the need to reinforce regional and international efforts to immediately end the Israeli aggression on Gaza, to avoid the fall of more innocent and defenseless people, and to seek to address the tragic humanitarian conditions in the Strip, and prevent the expansion of the circle of violence in the region.

The ministry reiterated the State of Qatar's firm position on the justice of the Palestinian cause, and the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, including the establishment of their independent state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

