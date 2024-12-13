Taskade Unveils Public Agent Inbox, Enhanced Agent Tools, And Google Workspace Automations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Taskade enhances project with a Public Agent Inbox, customizable AI tools, and seamless Workspace integrations.

- John Xie, Co-founder and CEO, Taskade

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Taskade, a leader in AI-powered productivity solutions, announces its latest features aimed at enhancing project automation that include a Public Agent Inbox, tools for AI Agents , and Google Workspace Automations.

More Powerful Public AI Agents

Taskade's new Public Agent Inbox serves as a centralized hub for managing interactions with shared and embedded agents. It allows users to view and manage all conversations with public-facing agents within a centralized dashboard for easy tracking.

This release reflects Taskade's commitment to transforming the productivity landscape and redefining human-AI collaboration dynamic for individuals, teams, and organizations.

Improved Controls For AI Agent Tools

Further enhancements to Agent Tool controls now allow users to tailor the functionality of Custom AI Agents and switch individual tools on or off depending on the project context. The advanced controls mark another step on Taskade's path towards no-code agentic workflows .

Google Workspace Integrated & Automated

The update also introduces a number of improvements to Taskade's automation features. Users can now seamlessly integrate automation flows with Google Workspace services, to edit documents, spreadsheets, and calendar entries from within Taskade.

