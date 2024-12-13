Villa Spectre, A $55 Million James Bond-Inspired Estate Sets Record In Delray Beach, Florida

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Villa Spectre, located at 16161 Quiet Vista Circle, has set a new benchmark as the highest-priced sale in Delray Beach. The Estate, which was available off-market for $55,000,000, closed close to the asking price. The record-breaking transaction was expertly handled by globally renowned agent Senada Adžem of Douglas Elliman.

Villa Spectre, 16161 Quiet Vista Circle, Delray Beach, Florida; Courtesy: Become Legendary

Casa Maranello, 16171 Quiet Vista Circle, Delray Beach, Florida; Courtesy: Daniel Petroni

Designed, developed, and brought to life by Aldo Stark of Prestige Design Homes, the estate effortlessly blends modern European elegance with an air of intrigue and exclusivity. Villa Spectre is a visionary estate that redefines ultra-luxury living, drawing inspiration from the timeless allure of James Bond. Nestled within the prestigious Stone Creek Ranch enclave in Delray Beach, Florida, this contemporary sanctuary spans an impressive 21,725 square feet on 2.5 acres of pristine lakefront property.

Every aspect of Villa Spectre has been meticulously crafted to evoke the sophistication and excitement of Bond's iconic world. The single-story layout offers refined opulence, cutting-edge security, and expansive panoramic lake views.

At the heart of the estate is the grand salon, a dramatic space featuring soaring ceilings, crystal chandeliers, and breathtaking vistas. The adjoining Spectre Lounge, designed for entertaining, captures the elegance and mystique of Bond's legendary gatherings. Adding to the grandeur is a 20-person Brazilian Onyx dining table in the formal dining area, ideal for hosting extravagant soirees.

The estate features six-bedroom suites, including two grand primary suites with boutique-style closets and spa-inspired en-suite bathrooms, offering a serene retreat for relaxation. Four additional guest suites provide privacy and comfort for family and visitors. A sophisticated executive office, complete with concealed features and views of the estate's 12-car gallery, serves as a nod to Bond's penchant for sleek design and functionality.

Villa Spectre boasts an array of world-class amenities rivaling those of the finest resorts. The Bulgari-inspired spa includes an indoor pool, Himalayan salt room, steam room, and sauna, creating a private haven for rejuvenation. For entertainment, the estate offers a state-of-the-art home theater, recreation room, and private salon.

Culinary excellence is ensured with dual gourmet kitchens: one for family use and a separate chef's kitchen with a private staff entrance. Outdoors, the estate's 95-foot resort-style pool and spa are complemented by a fully equipped cabana featuring a kitchen, bar, and private bathroom.

The outdoor entertainment is equipped with a basketball/pickleball court, private soccer field, and putting green. These recreational facilities are nestled within the estate's meticulously landscaped grounds, which include Italian cypress trees, tranquil water features, and dramatic lighting that creates an enchanting ambiance.

Stark is also the visionary behind the nationally acclaimed property Casa Maranello, located at 16171 Quiet Vista Circle, adjacent to Villa Spectre. The estate is listed for $55,000,000 and is represented by Senada Adžem of Douglas Elliman.

