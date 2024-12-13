Sila Services Expands Pennsylvania Team And Service Coverage To Pittsburgh With Acquisition Of A-Comfort Service

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sila Services, LLC is excited to announce the of A-Comfort Service, a leading heating, cooling, and plumbing company located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Since its founding in 1988 by Todd and Susan Rhule and Frank Moran, A-Comfort Service has earned an impeccable reputation for delivering extraordinary installation and service solutions for heating, cooling, plumbing, and generators to throughout the Steel City region.

"Becoming part of Sila Services offers the A-Comfort Service team a tremendous set of distinctive resources and unmatched support, which will enable us to further enhance our customer service capabilities and support our team's ongoing career growth," said Frank Moran and Todd Rhule of A-Comfort Service. "Sila's dedication to continuous investment in the development of tradespeople aligns perfectly with our founding principles. This partnership will enhance our exceptional reputation for reliability and trust with our customers, enabling us to serve an even larger customer base with our time-honored, personalized approach to outstanding home services."

"We are thrilled to welcome A-Comfort Service into the Sila Services family as we grow our presence across Western Pennsylvania and enter the exciting Pittsburgh market," said Jason Rabbino, CEO of Sila Services. "For nearly four decades, A-Comfort Service has been a role model for world-class team member support and delivering exceptional customer service, which makes A-Comfort an ideal partner for Sila. Frank and Todd's ongoing leadership will ensure we continue to exceed the evolving needs of our customers by starting with a 'People First' focus on the best tradespeople. This partnership perfectly aligns with Sila's mission to provide distinctive home services and expand opportunities for our team members to build a truly differentiated trade business for generations to come."

About Sila Services

Sila Services is a leading home services platform, operating over 35 brands throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. With a distinctive legacy dating back to the early 1900s, Sila Services offers a comprehensive range of residential and commercial services, including HVAC, plumbing, electrical, water treatment, indoor air quality, and home performance solutions. The company's mission is to attract, develop, and advance the careers of the best tradespeople, ensuring an unmatched level of service and customer satisfaction. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Andrew Moffatt, Chief Marketing Officer

610.491.9409

[email protected]

SOURCE Sila Services, LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED