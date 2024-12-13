Notifiable Transaction

Date
12/13/2024 9:01:38 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hexagon Purus ASA (the "Company") has received the attached notification form concerning the exercise of warrants in the Company by Hexagon Composites ASA, a closely associated enterprise of Jon Erik Engeset, who is a member of the Company's board of directors. Please refer to the attached form for further information.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
