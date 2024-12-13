Russia Attacks Six Energy Infrastructure Sites In Lviv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Lviv region, six infrastructure sites were targeted by Russian attacks.

This was reported by Maksym Kozytskyi, Chief of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, on Telegram , as reported by Ukrinform.

"During today's morning attack, the enemy targeted six critical energy infrastructure facilities," Kozytskyi wrote.

He noted that firefighters had already extinguished the fires caused by the missile strikes.

There were no casualties in the region as a result of the shelling.

'son'sforof

Andrii Hodyk, First Deputy Head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, informed that critical infrastructure facilities are operating as usual. All healthcare institutions and water supply facilities are provided with 100% backup power.

There are 864 "invincibility points" functioning in Lviv region.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the morning of December 13, Russia launched another massive missile attack on Ukraine, targeting, among other things, energy infrastructure.