‘Jungle Raj’: BJP Attacks Jharkhand Govt Over Deteriorating Law And Order

(MENAFN- IANS) Ranchi, Dec 13 (IANS) Jharkhand BJP's acting president and former MP Ravindra Kumar Ray criticised the Hemant Soren-led state government, alleging that law and order situation has deteriorated in the state.

At a press held at the state office here on Friday, Ray stated that recent incidents across districts like East Singhbhum, West Singhbhum, Latehar, and Chatra indicate the return of "Jungle Raj."

Ray highlighted a surge in violent incidents, including multiple murders in Chaibasa within a span of five to six days. "These incidents are shameful. Innocent villagers were targeted by extremists while the police failed to act. This inaction has forced youths to take up arms for self-defense. Reports suggest many casualties," he said.

The BJP leader also pointed to other alarming events -- the killing of two individuals in East Singhbhum during clashes over sand quarry dominance, arson targeting railway contractors' vehicles in Latehar, and the brutal murder of a person at the Ranchi-Chatra border.

He compared the situation to the "Jungle Raj" in Bihar under the RJD, where unchecked extremism and lawlessness prevailed.

Recalling the past, Ray said, "When Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar in 2000, the region inherited the Maoist menace that thrived under Bihar's RJD regime. During that period, crimes like the murder of MPs, MLAs, and even the son of a former Chief Minister were rampant. Levy collection from industrialists and businessmen became routine. It was only through the concerted efforts of BJP-led governments at the Centre and state that extremism was curbed effectively."

Ray lauded the previous BJP governments for a crackdown on extremism, emphasizing that numerous extremists surrendered, were neutralized by security forces, or fled Jharkhand altogether. "Their hideouts were demolished, and their activities curtailed significantly," he remarked.

However, Ray expressed concern that organized crime and extremism have surged again under the current administration. "Rural communities are being forced to arm themselves for self-defense, and some have resorted to mass actions against extremists. Villagers are staying awake through the night to protect their lives and property, fearing reprisal from the government for their self-defense efforts," he alleged.

The BJP leader further accused extremists of intimidating the public and businessmen to extort money from sand quarries, coal mines, and other natural resources. "The Hemant Soren government has even declared 24 roads in the state as unsafe, which is a glaring testament to the deteriorating law and order situation," he said.

Ray demanded that the state government take immediate and decisive action to restore law and order. "The government must prioritize public safety and ensure the rule of law is reestablished," he urged.