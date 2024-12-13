Dublin, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enzymatic DNA Synthesis by Technology, Component, Application - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Enzymatic DNA Synthesis Market grew from USD 4.87 billion in 2023 to USD 5.37 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 10.51%, reaching USD 9.82 billion by 2030.



The market is primarily driven by an increasing demand for DNA-based therapeutics and vaccines, advancements in personalized medicine, and growing interest in synthetic biology as a tool for tackling complex biological challenges. Additionally, rising research and development investments to enhance enzymatic processes for cost-effectiveness and speed underpin market growth.

However, challenges such as high initial investment costs, the complexity of the enzymatic synthesis process, limited efficiency in producing longer DNA sequences, and competition from traditional chemical synthesis methods may hinder progress.

Potential opportunities lie in leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning to optimize DNA sequence design and synthesis, which could considerably expand the accuracy and scope of enzymatic synthesis. Companies could benefit from collaborative ventures with research institutions to foster innovation and expand application areas. Emphasizing customization and flexibility in DNA production processes to cater to specific client needs would also open new avenues for business growth.

The enzymatic DNA synthesis market is currently evolving, with an increasing focus on sustainable and scalable processes that align with future biotechnological techniques, suggesting a shift towards more environmentally friendly and efficient methodologies. Innovations in these areas could enhance capabilities, ensuring more extensive adoption and integration into multiple fields, thus, fostering expanded market potential.

Market Segmentation & Coverage

This research report categorizes the Enzymatic DNA Synthesis Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:



Technology



Liquid-Phase Synthesis



Microchip-Based Synthesis



PCR Based Enzymatic Synthesis

Solid-Phase Synthesis

Component



Reagents





Buffers





Enzymes

Nucleotides

Application



Biotechnology Research



Clinical Diagnostics



Drug Discovery Therapeutics



Region



Americas





Argentina





Brazil





Canada





Mexico



United States



Asia-Pacific





Australia





China





India





Indonesia





Japan





Malaysia





Philippines





Singapore





South Korea





Taiwan





Thailand



Vietnam



Europe, Middle East & Africa





Denmark





Egypt





Finland





France





Germany





Israel





Italy





Netherlands





Nigeria





Norway





Poland





Qatar





Russia





Saudi Arabia





South Africa





Spain





Sweden





Switzerland





Turkey





United Arab Emirates United Kingdom

