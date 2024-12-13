Renukaswamy Murder Case: Karnataka High Court Grants Bail To Darshan Thoogudeepa, Pavitra Gowda And Others
Date
12/13/2024 5:00:43 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Renukaswamy Murder case: Karnataka High Court grants regular bail to Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa Srinivas, Pavitra Gowda and other arrested co-accused.
MENAFN13122024007365015876ID1108989503
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.