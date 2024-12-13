Santos Negotiates Signing of Danilo Barbosa from Botafogo

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Santos is actively negotiating the of midfielder Danilo Barbosa from Botafogo. Although he has not consistently held a starting position, Barbosa has proven himself a crucial asset in pivotal moments. His contributions played a significant role in Botafogo's victories in both the Copa Libertadores and the Brazilian Championship.



During the 2024 season, Danilo Barbosa participated in 47 matches for Botafogo, starting in 29 of them. Over the course of these appearances, he scored three goals and provided one assist. However, his aggressive playing style also resulted in ten yellow cards. His current contract with Botafogo extends until the end of 2025, reflecting his value to the team.



Barbosa has been part of the Rio de Janeiro-based club since 2022, amassing a total of 95 games and scoring seven goals during this period. His career trajectory includes stints at prominent clubs such as Nice, Palmeiras , Braga, Standard Liège, Benfica, Valencia, and Vasco da Gama-the club where he began his professional journey. Notably, he was part of Palmeiras' squad that secured the 2021 Copa Libertadores title in a memorable victory against Flamengo.







If the deal materializes, Danilo Barbosa would join Santos' midfield lineup alongside João Schmidt, Diego Pituca, and Tomás Rincón. However, competition for spots remains intense as other midfielders like Sandry, Alison, and Vinicius Balieiro face uncertain futures with the team.



This potential signing comes at a time when Santos is also searching for a new head coach for the 2025 season. The move signals Santos' intent to strengthen its squad amidst ongoing efforts to rebuild and compete at higher levels.



