FM, Moroccan Counterpart Discuss Situation In Syria

Aqaba, Dec. 12 (Petra)-- Ayman Safadi, the Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs, spoke over the phone, on Thursday, with Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita, regarding the situation in Syria.Safadi and Bourita examined the actions and initiatives taken to support a comprehensive transitional process in Syria that is led by Syrians, ensuring Syria's unity, independence, sovereignty, security, and the safety and rights of its citizens while also setting the country on the path to rebuilding state institutions.The two ministers emphasized the need to promptly cease Israel's occupation of Syrian territory and their disapproval of it.Additionally, the two ministers talked about methods to improve the two kingdoms' fraternal ties.