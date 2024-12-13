Department Of Meteorology Warns Of Poor Horizontal Visibility

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Friday will be misty to foggy at places at first with moderate temperature daytime, and scattered clouds at time, and cold by night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of expected poor horizontal visibility at some places at first.

Offshore, the weather will be hazy with scattered clouds, or partly cloudy at times with a weak chance of rain.

Wind inshore will be mainly southwesterly-southeasterly at a speed of 03 to 13 KT. Offshore, it will be northwesterly-southwesterly at a speed of 04 to 14 KT.

Sea state inshore will be 1 - 3 ft, while offshore will be 2 - 4 ft.

Visibility inshore will be 4 - 8 km / 1 km or less at places at first, while offshore will be 5 - 9 km.

