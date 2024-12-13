J&K Field Archery Championship Concludes In Srinagar

Ayesha Ali Academy, District Kulgam, emerged as the leader in the medal tally, followed closely by Birla Open Minds International School, Pampore, District Pulwama, G.D. Goenka School, District Anantnag, R.P. School, Lawaypora, District Srinagar, and R. P. School Nagbal, District Ganderbal.

The event was graced by the Principal of GHSS Zadibal, Srinagar, as the chief guest while as Peer Zahoor Ahmad (JKPS) (SSP – Security), Mukhtar Rasool (General Secretary, Field Archery Association of J&K), and Manzoor Ahmad (Activity Incharge, GHSS Zadibal) were present as Guest of Honours.

Secretary of the Field Archery Association of J&K, while delivering the vote of thanks, announced that archers who showcased exceptional performance in the championship are now eligible to represent J&K at the 15th National Indoor Field Archery Championship 2025, which is scheduled to be held in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now