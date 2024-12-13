عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Lebanon Deploys Troops In Border Town After Israeli Forces Withdraw

Lebanon Deploys Troops In Border Town After Israeli Forces Withdraw


12/13/2024 2:09:14 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Lebanon- The Lebanese army says it has sent troops to the town of Khiam near the border with the occupied territories following the withdrawal of Israeli forces under a recent ceasefire deal.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Lebanese army announced that its units had been“deployed in five positions” around Khiam in coordination with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon
(UNIFIL), adding that the move is“the first phase of deployment in the area, at the same time as the Israeli enemy withdrawal.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The deployment will be completed in the next phase, while specialized units” will survey the town to“remove unexploded ordnance,” it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati said that the stationing of troops in Khiam“represents a fundamental step towards strengthening the army's deployment in the south, in implementation of the ceasefire decision.”

“We salute the army's efforts” toward establishing“stability in the south,” he wrote in an X post.

Read Also Spirited & Resilient- Lebanese Return To Rebuild Shattered Homes Welcome Truce In Middle East

Israel was forced to accept the truce with the Hezbollah resistance movement after suffering heavy losses following almost 14 months of fighting and failing to achieve its goals in its aggression on Lebanon.

The ceasefire agreement, which took effect on November 27, gave Israel until late January to withdraw from all areas of southern Lebanon.

Also on Wednesday, the Israeli military confirmed that it had withdrawn its troops from Khiam in accordance with the truce with Hezbollah.

It, however, noted that the occupation troops still remain deployed in other areas of southern Lebanon.

Furthermore, the
United States Central Command
(CENTCOM)
said in an X post that its leader General Erik Kurilla visited Beirut on Wednesday to monitor the replacement of Israeli soldiers by Lebanese forces in Khiam.

“This is an important first step in the implementation of a lasting cessation of hostilities and lays the foundation for continued progress,” said Kurilla, who also met with Lebanon's Armed Forces Commander General Joseph Aoun.

Israel's
war
on Lebanon killed almost 4,000 people and injured more than 16,000 others, according to the county's health ministry.

Hezbollah opened a support front for Palestinians in Gaza only a day after Israel unleashed its war against the besieged territory in October 2023, launching numerous retaliatory attacks against Israeli targets in the occupied lands.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN13122024000215011059ID1108988889


Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search