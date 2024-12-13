US Envoy To UN: Ban On Girls' Education In Health Institutes In Afghanistan Is Indefensible

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. Permanent envoy to the United Nations, says that the ban on girls' education in institutes is indefensible.

On Thursday, December 12, Greenfield stated at a United Nations Security Council meeting that the imposition of this ban by the is unacceptable.

She emphasized that the Taliban's restrictions are disrupting humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

She added that Washington has engaged in bilateral talks with the Taliban to provide aid to the people of Afghanistan.

It is worth noting that the Taliban, following their repressive actions against women, recently closed health institutes for girls.

Yesterday, the U.S. State Department also stated that the Taliban's ban on girls attending health institutes is an unjustifiable attack on their access to education.

This latest move by the Taliban has further isolated Afghanistan from the international community, particularly in regard to human rights and education. The U.S. and its allies have expressed ongoing concern over the treatment of women and girls in the country.

As the situation unfolds, the United States remains committed to advocating for the rights of Afghanistan's women and girls, continuing diplomatic efforts to hold the Taliban accountable for their actions and ensure that humanitarian aid reaches those in need.

