Ukraine Energy Support Fund Accumulates Over EUR 900M

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukraine Support Fund has already raised over EUR 900 million in contributions from donors.

This was stated by Artur Lorkowski, Director of the Energy Community Secretariat, in Vienna following the 22nd ministerial meeting, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The Fund is cooperating with new donors to replenish it with resources that will allow it to continue intensive purchases to replace equipment that constantly suffers damage in Russian missile and drone attacks, the official said.

According to Lorkowski, the Energy Community Secretariat is doing everything possible to ensure that the funds are allocated as soon as possible through purchases to support the sustainability of the Ukrainian power system.

He also recalled that during the ministerial, the Head of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, German Galushchenko, met with the newly appointed European Commissioner for Energy Dan Jorgensen, and during the meeting, cooperation in support of Ukraine was reaffirmed.

In the near future, Lorkowski added, the Energy Community Secretariat will discuss with the new leadership of the European Commission further initiatives that toward continued support for the sustainability of the Ukrainian energy sector.

As reported earlier, the Ukraine Energy Support Fund was established in April 2022 at the initiative of German Galushchenko and European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson. This is a unique mechanism for consolidating assistance from partners who seek to support Ukrainian energy companies in ensuring stable supplies in the face of Russian military aggression.