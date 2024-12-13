Rani Mukerji Says ‘Mardaani 3’ Is ‘Dark And Brutal’, To Release In 2026

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 13 (IANS) On the second anniversary of“Mardaani 2”, Rani Mukerji along with Yash Raj Films' has officially announced that it is making the third installment of the franchise, where the is set to reprise the role of the daredevil cop Shivani Shivaji Roy.

Rani said,“I'm thrilled to announce that we are starting shooting of Mardaani 3 in April 2025!”

She shared that it is always special to wear the uniform and play a character that has only given her love.

“I'm proud to essay the character of this feisty cop again in Mardaani 3 as a tribute to all the unsung, brave, self-sacrificing cops who work tirelessly every single day to keep us safe.”

Rani shared that when they set out to make“Mardaani 3”, she and the makers were hoping that they would find a script that would take the experience of watching a“Mardaani” franchise film higher.

She added:“I am really excited about what we have at hand and I'm only hoping that the audience too feels the same after watching Mardaani 3 in theatres!”

“Mardaani is an extremely loved franchise and we have a certain responsibility to deliver to the expectation that people have. We will do our best to live up to this. Mardaani 3 is dark, deadly and brutal,” said Rani.

She is intrigued to find out the response of the people towards her film.

“I hope they shower this film with the same amount of love that they have always given.”

Aayush Gupta of“The Railway Men” fame has written the script of“Mardaani 3”. It will be directed by Abhiraj Minawala, who has also been groomed by YRF.

Minawala assisted Aditya Chopra on films like“Band Baaja Baarat”,“Gunday”,“Sultan”,“Jab Tak Hai Jaan” and“Tiger 3” to name a few. He is currently the Associate Director of“War 2”.