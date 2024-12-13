Supreme Court Suggests Judges Be 'Hermits' And Keep Away From Social Media, Facebook Commentary. Here's Why

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Supreme Court has suggested that judges live like“hermits” and“work like a horse”, including avoiding social use or posting their opinions about judgements online, according to a PTI report.

Hearing a case on the termination of two judicial officers by the Madhya Pradesh High Court on December 11, the SC bench comprising justices BV Nagarathna and N Kotiswar Singh made oral remarks on the judiciary having“no place for flamboyance”.

“Judicial officers should not go to Facebook . They should not comment on judgments because tomorrow if the judgment is cited, judge has already expressed one way or the other. It is an open platform...You have to live life a hermit, work like a horse. So much sacrifice judicial officers have to do. They should not go into Facebook at all,” the bench said in an oral observation.

Representing one of the terminated staff, senior advocate R Basant said he backed the SC bench's opinion, adding that no judicial officer or judge should go to Facebook to post anything related to their work.

The topic arose after senior advocate Gaurav Agarwal, who is amicus curiae, submitted complaints against the terminated woman judge before the SC and informed the bench that she had also made a post on Facebook.

The apex court on November 11, 2023, took a suo motu cognisance of the termination of six women civil judges by the Madhya Pradesh government for unsatisfactory performance.

Notably, a full court of the MP High Court reconsidered its earlier resolutions on August 1, and decided to reinstate four officers under certain terms and conditions. Those reinstated were Jyoti Varkade, Rachna Atulkar Joshi, Sushri Priya Sharma and Sushri Sonakshi Joshi. However, Aditi Kumar Sharma and Sarita Chaudhary were left out from the reinstatement exercise.