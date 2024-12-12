Raj CM Sharma To Transfer Rs 700 Crore To Bank Accounts Of Over 70 Lakh Farmers Today

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Dec 13 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Bhajan Lal Sharma will unveil a series of welfare initiatives for farmers during the state-level farmers' in Ajmer on Friday. The event marks the first anniversary of the state and is set to benefit millions of farmers across the state.

As a key highlight, CM Sharma will directly transfer Rs 700 crore as the second instalment of Chief Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi to the accounts of more than 70 lakh farmers in the state through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). Additional aid will also be disbursed under various schemes.

At the same time, more than Rs 28 crore will be transferred to 15,983 farmers for drip/fountain plants under various schemes, including support for drip irrigation and fountains, further emphasising the government's commitment to improving agricultural infrastructure and sustainability.

Over Rs 74 crore will be distributed to more than 17,000 farmers for various works, including in farm ponds, laying pipelines, fencing, pit construction, agricultural equipment, organic fertilizer and Rs 80 crore for solar pump installation sensing through DBT.

Similarly, an assistance amount of Rs 200 crore will be transferred to 3,25,000 animal breeders of the state through DBT. Also, to promote agricultural education, the direct benefit transfer incentive amount of Rs 22 crore will be given to 10,500 girl students studying the field of Agriculture.

On this occasion, CM Sharma will inaugurate the work of providing a Gau Kashth machine in 100 Gaushalas, Mukhyamantri Mangala Pashu Bima Yojana, Camel Conservation and Development Mission. Along with this, 200 new bulk milk coolers and one thousand new milk collection centres will also be started. Apart from this, under the Gopal Credit Card Scheme, 20,000 cowherds will be provided interest-free loans up to Rs 1 lakh.

In the programme, 15000 farmers will be given grants of Rs 300 crore for solar pumps under the PM Kusum-B scheme and approvals of Rs 10 crore for the first instalment of warehouse construction in village service cooperative societies. Apart from this, registration of farmers through Agritech from Sikar district and application for boundary knowledge through online medium and consent division transfer process will be started.

The CM had earlier announced that the second instalment of Chief Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi would be disbursed to farmers to underline the government's commitment to farmers. Additional grants under the Rajasthan Agriculture Infrastructure Mission for farm ponds as well as Gopal Credit Cards for livestock farmers, new milk coolers, and milk collection centres, are also planned.