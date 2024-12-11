Israel pursues Syria’s authority with its occupier approach

(MENAFN) Israel is pursuing Syria’s authority and regional integrity with its occupier approach, Turkey’s Foreign Hakan Fidan informed parliament Tuesday.



"Israel jeopardizes the process by which the Syrian people are approaching peace and tranquility. Israel, which destroyed Gaza, now threatens the future of our Syrian brothers and sisters," Fidan stated throughout his comments at the Turkish Grand National Assembly as part of hearings on the budget for the upcoming year.



Highlighting that Turkey has steadily backed the Syrians over all conditions, he noted that Ankara continues committed in supporting them, even as the global community has unrestrained them to their destiny.



"We expect a new Syria where peace and tranquility prevail, where different religious and ethnic groups live side by side in peace. We wish to see a Syria that does not produce instability for its neighbors," he stated.



"On the other hand, everyone should know that we will not allow Syria to become a hotbed of terrorism. We will do whatever it takes to prevent Daesh and the PKK from taking advantage of the current situation," he further noted.

