TN Assembly Passes Resolution To Cancel Tungsten Mining Rights In Madurai

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Dec 9 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu has adopted a in the Legislative Assembly, urging the Union government to immediately cancel the rights for tungsten granted to Hindustan Zinc Limited in Nayakkarpatti village, Melur taluk, in Madurai district.

Senior DMK leader and Water Resources S. Duraimurugan moved the resolution on Monday alleging that the Union government disregarded the state government's objections while proceeding with the auction of mining rights for critical and strategic minerals.

He condemned the decision, emphasising that the people and government of Tamil Nadu would never accept it.

Duraimurugan highlighted that the mining rights were granted for a site which was declared a biodiversity heritage site in 2022.

The area is home to several historical monuments, including cave temples, Jain temples, Tamil-Brahmi inscriptions, and Panchapandavar beds, and is a habitat for rare species.

The resolution noted that Chief Minister M. K. Stalin had previously urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to revoke tungsten mining rights granted to Hindustan Zinc Limited.

Reports suggest that the Central government is now considering revoking its decision to mine tungsten in and around Arittapatti and other villages in Madurai district.

This development follows a letter from BJP state president K. Annamalai to Union Minister of Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy, requesting the cancellation of the mining plans.

In response, Kishan Reddy assured Annamalai that the Centre would review its decision. Annamalai attributed the issue to the Tamil Nadu government's failure to effectively convey its dissent to the Union government, which resulted in the tender being awarded to Hindustan Zinc Limited.

He further emphasised that the Modi-led Central Government prioritises the welfare of farmers and would not undertake initiatives detrimental to their interests.

“Under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our government has consistently implemented schemes that promote the well-being of farmers,” Annamalai said.

He also urged the Centre to ensure that no future mining declarations are made near biodiversity heritage sites in Madurai, safeguarding the environment and the local population.