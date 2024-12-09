Trump selects billionaire space tourist to head NASA

(MENAFN) US President-elect Donald has nominated Jared Isaacman, the billionaire CEO of Shift4 Payments, to lead NASA. Isaacman, 41, has completed two private spaceflights and even conducted a spacewalk, making him a notable figure in the space exploration community. He is closely associated with Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX, and is set to replace Bill Nelson, the current NASA administrator appointed by President Joe Biden.



Trump praised Isaacman’s potential to drive NASA’s mission of discovery and innovation, emphasizing his role in advancing space science and exploration. Isaacman expressed his excitement over the nomination, promising that under his leadership, America would continue to lead in space exploration, particularly aiming to send astronauts to the Moon and Mars.



In a letter to Shift4 employees, Isaacman confirmed his intention to remain CEO until his confirmation as NASA administrator, although he will reduce his shareholder voting power. Isaacman has been with Shift4 for nearly 26 years.



Isaacman made headlines in 2021 as the leader of the first all-civilian mission to space with SpaceX. Earlier this year, he also led the Polaris Dawn mission, during which the first commercial spacewalk took place. If confirmed, Isaacman will oversee NASA’s partnerships with SpaceX, including lucrative government contracts.

