Myanmar: About 220,000 Students Register For Matriculation Exam
Date
12/9/2024 5:30:20 AM
(MENAFN- IANS) Yangon, Dec 9 (IANS) About 220,000 students registered for the nationwide matriculation examination of Myanmar for the academic year of 2024-2025, state-run media reported on Monday.
The number of students registered to take the exam for the 2024-2025 academic year increased compared to the previous academic year, reports Xinhua, quoting Myanmar radio and Television (MRTV).
In the 2023-2024 academic year, over 120,000 students sat for the exam, out of which more than 74,000 passed, it added.
The nationwide matriculation exam for the 2024-2025 academic year will be held from March 17 to March 22, 2025, according to the Department of Myanmar Examinations.
MENAFN09122024000231011071ID1108970732
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.