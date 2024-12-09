Death Toll In Indonesia's West Java Landslide, Floods Rises To 10
Date
12/9/2024 5:30:19 AM
(MENAFN- IANS) Jakarta, Dec 9 (IANS) Hydrometeorological disasters that have hit Sukabumi in Indonesia's West Java province since last week have claimed at least 10 lives, with two others still missing, the local disaster mitigation agency said on Monday.
According to the Sukabumi Disaster Mitigation Agency acting chief Deden Sumpena, floods, strong winds, and landslides have occurred across approximately 40 sub-districts, forcing around 900 families to seek temporary shelter, reports Xinhua news agency.
A joint rescue team, including military and Police personnel, continued evacuation efforts and the search for victims amid uncertain weather conditions.
Earlier, Indonesia's Meteorological, Climatological, and Geophysical Agency warned of potential hydrometeorological disasters after detecting two developing tropical cyclones near Indonesia's territorial waters as of Monday.
The National Disaster Management Agency has urged local governments to enhance disaster preparedness by ensuring the readiness of equipment, personnel, and resources, especially in high-risk areas such as hills and cliffs.
MENAFN09122024000231011071ID1108970731
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.