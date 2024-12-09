IJT 2025 To Shine With Exhibitors From 21 Countries And Over 1.3 Million Pieces On Display

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Tokyo, Japan – International Jewellery Tokyo (IJT) 2025 is poised to dazzle the jewellery with its most extensive international participation yet showcasing exhibitors from 21 countries and regions. Representing a global melting pot of jewellery design and innovation, the event will host prominent names from Italy, Germany, United States, and Spain, alongside industry powerhouses from India, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Hong Kong, and Australia, etc.



Among the standout exhibitors are Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt. Ltd. (India), Garaude (Thailand), and Grana Praha (Czech Republic), HUY THANH Gold-Silver-Gemstone Company Limited (Vietnam), Garofalo Cammei (Italy), CHII LIH CORAL CO.,LTD. (Taiwan), each set to unveil their latest collections that blend tradition with modern artistry.



This premier trade show will display an impressive array of over 1.3 million exquisite jewellery pieces, encompassing diamonds, rare gemstones, luminous pearls, luxury watches, and accessories. Buyers can explore a diverse range of products designed to elevate their New Year collections and captivate discerning customers worldwide.



A Platform for Global Business and Collaboration

Renowned as Japan's largest jewellery trade show, IJT has become a beacon for industry professionals seeking business opportunities, market insights, and creative inspiration. Over the years, it has experienced substantial growth in exhibitor and visitor numbers, solidifying its reputation as a premier networking and sourcing hub.



Participants at IJT 2025 will have the chance to engage in a wide spectrum of activities, including on-the-spot sales, placing bulk orders, establishing OEM/ODM agreements, and building long-term partnerships. The event's dynamic environment fosters meaningful connections and tangible results, catering to both established businesses and emerging brands.



The show's organiser, RX Japan, is committed to making IJT a one-stop destination for the global jewellery community. Their efforts have consistently ensured that IJT delivers unmatched value to buyers and exhibitors alike.



Event Highlights at IJT 2025



IJT 2025 offers a gorgeous experience with a variety of unique features designed to benefit attendees:

.Exclusive IJT Pricing: Buyers can enjoy competitive trade pricing, making it an ideal platform to secure deals on high-quality products.

.International Pavilions: Dedicated pavilions spotlighting exhibitors from Germany, the Czech Republic, Thailand, Sri Lanka, India, and other regions showcase the diversity and craftsmanship of global jewellery.

.Japan's Jewellery Hub: Attendees will have access to top Japanese brands, including exhibitors from Yamanashi, Japan's renowned jewellery-making capital known for its fine craftsmanship and innovative designs.

.Convenient Location: Situated just a 20-minute drive from Ueno Okachimachi, Tokyo's famed jewellery district, IJT seamlessly integrates into a Tokyo visit, offering added convenience for international buyers.



Empowering the Global Jewellery Industry



“Hosting IJT early in the year aligns with our mission to empower the global jewellery industry,” said Yoshihito Waki, Show director of IJT.“We aim to provide buyers with exclusive first access to the latest trends and exceptional pricing, helping them start the year on a high note. The timing of the show ensures that participants can capitalise on emerging trends, prepare for seasonal demand, and stay ahead in the competitive jewellery market.”



Year-Round Opportunities with IJT

IJT 2025 is part of a comprehensive trio of jewellery trade shows that includes International Jewellery Kobe (IJK) and IJT Autumn, creating a year-round platform for the industry. This cohesive calendar of events allows brands and buyers to remain engaged with the latest developments and sustain business growth throughout the year.



Join the Global Jewellery Showcase



For industry professionals, IJT 2025 is an opportunity to be part of a global movement shaping the future of jewellery. The show combines an epic access to world-class collections with an environment that encourages creativity, collaboration, and commerce.



Don't miss your chance to explore the latest trends, forge new partnerships, and access exclusive trade deals. Secure your spot at IJT 2025!



For more information and registration details, visit





