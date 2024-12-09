Estonian Prime Minister Arrives In Kyiv
12/9/2024 5:16:44 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Monday, December 9, Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal arrived in Kyiv for a visit.
The politician wrote of this on X , as seen by Ukrinform.
Kristen, who arrived in the Ukrainian capital earlier this morning, announced a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, and Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk.
“Supporting Ukraine until victory will remain Estonia's priority, we will make no concessions. Ukraine's victory is a win for Europe, the US and to the whole democratic world,” Michal wrote.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the leader of the German democratic opposition, candidate for Chancellor's post from the conservative CDU/CSU bloc, Friedrich Merz, also arrived in Kyiv Monday morning.
