Delhi Man Arrested For Trafficking Indians To Commit Cybercrimes For Chinese Companies

Delhi on Sunday arrested Kamran Haider, alias Zaidi, in Hyderabad for trafficking young men from India and forcing them to work in Chinese companies.



Zaidi and his accomplices reportedly took the men to the Golden Triangle Region in Southeast Asia, where the borders of Thailand, Laos and Myanmar meet. As soon as these men crossed international borders, their passports would be taken away, and they would be forced into crimes.

According to reports, Kamran Haider was arrested near the Nampally Railway Station in Hyderabad, Telangana.

Kamran Haider, a resident of Delhi's Jasola, was wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and carried a reward of ₹2 lakh. The trafficker was known to frequently change his locations in order to avoid the police, India Today reported.

Zaidi and four others - Manjoor Alam alias Guddu, Sahil, Ashish alias Akhil, Pawan Yadav alias Afzal - ran a consultancy firm,

Ali International Services, which served as a front for human trafficking.

The syndicate trafficked vulnerable Indians to countries such as Laos and Thailand under the guise of getting them jobs.

How Kamran was nailed

The scam led by Kamran Haider first came to light after a Delhi resident named Naresh Lakhwat filed a First Information Report (FIR) in New Friends Colony in Delhi on May 27. In his complaint, NDTV reported that Lakhwat stated that he was looking for a job when he came across Ali International Service.

Upon landing in Thailand after getting a job through the firm, Lakhwat stated that his passport had been snatched, and he was forced to work for a Chinese company. The Chinese company used to scam Indians online.