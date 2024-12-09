Waiting For Animal Park? Ranbir Kapoor Confirms Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Bollywood Movie Will Have A 3Rd Part As Well

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Ranbir Kapoor has revealed exciting news about his blockbuster Animal. The film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is not just a standalone movie but the first instalment of a three-part franchise.

Speaking at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Ranbir shared details about the sequel, Animal Park, and plans for the trilogy.

| Baaghi 4: Sanjay Dutt's intense look excites social

Ranbir told Deadline that the team was already working on the script for the second part. Shooting for Animal 2 is expected to begin in 2027. He explained that the director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, had been sharing ideas on how to develop the story since the first film.

Ranbir expressed excitement about the project, as he will get to play both the protagonist and antagonist in the upcoming instalments. He called it an ambitious and creative endeavour led by a highly-original director.

| Mamta Kulkarni, accused in ₹2,000 crore drug case, returns to India

“He (Vanga) just kind of flirted with what he wants to do with the movie . He wants to make it over three parts. The second part is called Animal Park. We have been sharing ideas from the first film itself, and how we want to take this story forward,” Ranbir said.

“It is very exciting because now I get to play two characters – the antagonist and the protagonist. It is an extremely exciting project with an extremely original director. I am very excited to be a part of it," he added.

| Jigra: Social media hails Alia Bhatt's action thriller after OTT release

Released in December 2023, Animal has been widely appreciated for its gripping storyline and action-packed sequences. With this announcement, fans have even more to look forward to as the trilogy promises to dive deeper into the complex narrative. The first film set the stage while the sequels aim to expand on the world and characters introduced.