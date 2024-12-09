Washington, D.C. wakes up to news of Bashar al-Assad’s regime falling in Syria

(MENAFN) Washington, D.C. woke up on Sunday to news of Bashar al-Assad’s falling in Syria. Despite the weekend, President Joe Biden called for a meeting with his National Security Council team to receive updates on the situation. The White House stated that Biden would stay in close contact with regional partners and closely monitor the situation in Syria. For years, the U.S. has labeled Assad's regime as a supporter of global and imposed heavy sanctions. Assad’s alliances with Washington’s adversaries, especially Russia and Iran, have shaped American perspectives on the regime’s downfall. However, concerns have emerged within Washington regarding the growing influence of Ahmad al-Shara (al-Julani) and his group, Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham, which the U.S. has designated as a terrorist organization.



In a recent appearance at the Reagan Security Forum in California, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan linked the situation in Syria to Assad’s brutality, noting the speed of opposition attacks and the diminishing support from Assad’s backers like Iran, Hezbollah, and Russia. Sullivan expressed concerns about the potential spillover of conflict into neighboring regions and affirmed that the U.S. would work to strengthen Israel, Iraq, and Jordan to prevent this. American analysts have voiced fears over Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham, viewing it as an authoritarian group with an anti-American ideology, despite its actions against Al-Qaeda and ISIS in areas under its control. Its pragmatic foreign policy has added complexity to the situation.



The U.S. maintains approximately 900 troops in Syria, a presence considered vital for American interests in the region, particularly to combat ISIS resurgence. While some American commentators argue that U.S. troops are needed to help local allies, such as the Kurds, others note the limited influence the U.S. has in Syria, given its relatively small military presence. As Donald Trump prepares to take office, there is a growing sentiment that his "America First" principle may result in a reduced U.S. role in the region, especially in areas where American interests are unclear. Trump has previously criticized the U.S.'s involvement in the Middle East and called for an end to long-term military engagement. After Assad’s fall, Trump took to social media, suggesting that Russia’s reduced involvement in Syria was a significant factor in the regime’s collapse. Arab affairs expert Sam Heller noted that while Trump has expressed a desire to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria, his national security team includes officials who previously blocked such efforts.

