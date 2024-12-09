Iranian FM confirms Tehran plans to transfer control of Syrian embassy to new government in Damascus

(MENAFN) Iranian Foreign Abbas Araqchi confirmed on Sunday that Tehran plans to transfer control of the Syrian embassy to the new in Damascus after the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime. Araqchi mentioned in a televised interview that Iran is awaiting the formation of the new Syrian government, and once identified, the embassy will be handed over accordingly.



Regarding Iran's embassy in Damascus, which was closed on Sunday, Araqchi reassured that Iran had received security guarantees for both its embassy and consulate in Syria from various parties. These assurances also extended to Shiite sites in the country. Additionally, he mentioned that Iranian officials had received positive messages from Syrian opposition groups about the safety of the embassy.



In Iran's first reaction to the fall of Assad’s government, President Massoud Bezeshkian emphasized the importance of a Syrian-led resolution for the country's future, free from external interference. He called for peaceful dialogue among Syria's diverse groups to quickly end conflicts while preserving the nation's unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.



The Iranian Foreign Ministry also issued a statement reaffirming its respect for Syria's unity and sovereignty, stressing the need for continued relations with Syria's future government.

