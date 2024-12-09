Merkel refuses Putin’s apology

(MENAFN) Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel has dismissed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s apology regarding an incident involving his Labrador dog during a 2007 meeting. Merkel claimed that intentionally brought his dog, Koni, to their talks in Sochi to "test" her, knowing she was uncomfortable around dogs. Merkel has had a long-standing fear of canines after being bitten by one in 1995.



In an interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour, Merkel explained that Putin's actions seemed like a deliberate attempt to assess her resilience and strength, describing it as a "power play." She noted that her aide had informed Russian officials about her fear of dogs in advance, making it unlikely that Putin was unaware of her discomfort.



Merkel elaborated on the encounter in her memoir, “Freedom,” describing how she tried to maintain her composure while Putin appeared to take pleasure in her reaction. She speculated that Putin wanted to observe how she would react under stress.



In response, Putin later claimed that he did not know about Merkel's fear of dogs at the time and expressed regret for the situation. He explained that he had hoped to create a relaxed atmosphere by bringing Koni along, believing she would enjoy it, given the positive attitude toward pets in Germany. Putin apologized to Merkel, saying he would not repeat the act if they ever met again. He had also apologized to her in a 2016 interview.

