Lando Norris of McLaren wins Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

(MENAFN) Lando Norris of McLaren won the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday, marking the final race of the 2024 Formula 1 season. Norris claimed victory at the 5.281-kilometer Yas Marina Circuit in a race that lasted 1 hour, 26 minutes, and 33.291 seconds. This win was especially significant for McLaren, as it secured the team’s first Constructors' Championship in 26 years, capping off a remarkable season. Norris’s performance was key to McLaren’s success throughout the year, which saw the team rise to the top of the standings.



Ferrari's Carlos Sainz finished in second place, 5.832 seconds behind Norris, while his teammate Charles Leclerc took third, finishing 31.928 seconds adrift of the winner. The podium finishers demonstrated a competitive field, but McLaren’s dominance throughout the season ensured they finished on top. The race also highlighted the intense battle for the Constructors' Championship, with McLaren edging out Ferrari for the prestigious title.



The final driver standings after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix saw Max Verstappen of the Netherlands in first place with 437 points, followed by Norris in second with 374 points. Charles Leclerc secured third with 356 points, while Oscar Piastri finished fourth with 292 points, just ahead of Carlos Sainz, who rounded out the top five with 290 points. The drivers’ standings reflected a competitive season, with Norris emerging as a key challenger to Verstappen’s dominance.



In the Constructors' Championship, McLaren took the top spot with 666 points, narrowly defeating Ferrari, who finished second with 652 points. Red Bull, despite a strong showing from Verstappen, ended in third place with 589 points, while Mercedes completed the top four with 468 points. McLaren's triumph in both the race and the overall season marked a historic achievement for the team and showcased their growth and success in the highly competitive world of Formula 1.

