Pleasant Weather Expected Across Jordan Through Thursday

Amman, Dec. 9 (Petra) -- The weather is forecast to remain pleasant in most regions of the Kingdom until Thursday, according to a report from the Jordan Meteorological Department.On Monday, mild temperatures will prevail in most areas, while relatively warm conditions are anticipated in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. High-altitude clouds will appear throughout the day, accompanied by light southeasterly winds.The report highlights that similar conditions are expected to persist through Thursday, with mild weather dominating most regions and relatively warm temperatures in low-lying areas. Moderate southeasterly winds will complement the high-altitude cloud cover.Temperature forecasts for Monday show highs and lows ranging between 18 C and 9 C in East Amman, 16 C and 7 C in West Amman, 15 C and 7 C in the northern highlands, and 16 C and 6 C in the Shara highlands. In the Dead Sea, temperatures are expected to reach 25 C during the day and drop to 14 C at night, while Aqaba will see highs of 26 C and lows of 14 C.